Baseball bat gang attack Larne home

A gang armed with baseball bats attacked a house in Larne last night (Tuesday, April 11).

Police are appealing for information following the aggravated burglary at a house in the Millbrook area.

Sergeant O’Neill said “At approximately 11:20pm, a number of males with baseball bat type implements attempted to gain entry to the property on the Drumahoe Road, Millbrook, Larne by smashing windows and the back door. Entry was not gained and the windows of an Alfa Romeo vehicle at the address were also smashed before the perpetrators ran off into nearby fields.

Anyone who has witnessed the incident or has any knowledge of it, please contact Police on 101, quoting reference number 1452 11/04/17. Information can also be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity by calling 0800 555 111.”