Arrest in Larne murder probe

Detectives from Serious Crime Branch have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in Larne yesterday.

The body of Laurence Shaw, 56, was found in a house at Hillmount Gardens about 1.30pm on Monday.

Forensics officers at the scene of a suspicious death in Larne. Picture: Pacemaker

Detective Chief Inspector Geoffrey Boyce said: “Police were called to the scene after the body of 56-year-old Laurence Shaw was discovered inside his home in Hillmount Gardens at around 1.30pm yesterday afternoon, Monday October 9.

“A post mortem examination will be carried out in due course to determine the cause of death.

“A 39-year-old man was arrested during the early hours of this morning on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time.”

Detective Chief Inspector Boyce continued: “I am appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the Hillmount Gardens area since Saturday afternoon, or anyone who has any information that can assist us with our enquiries, to contact detectives in Larne on 101 quoting reference number 687 09/10/17.

“I am particularly keen to speak with anyone who saw or spoke with Laurence at any time over the weekend, or anyone who was in his company. Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”