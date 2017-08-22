Arrest in Horner murder investigation

Detectives investigating the murder of Colin Horner arrested a 46-year-old man in Belfast this morning (Tuesday).
Mr. Horner, originally from Carrickfergus, was shot dead in front of his three-year-old son in the carpark of Sainsbury’s supermarket, in Bangor, on May 28.
Detective Chief Inspector Alan Dickson said: “The suspect has been taken to the serious crime suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast for questioning.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Larne Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.