Accused of making threats to damage house and car

A man who was arrested by police investigating incidents linked to a “feud” in Larne was unable to appear in court on Thursday because his leg was broken in an assault.

James Alexander Hassin (32) of Ardclinis Gardens, Larne, is charged with assaulting Sean McRandle and is also accused of making threats to damage a house and car belonging to Mr McRandle.

The charges relate to April 13 this year.

Hassin was due to appear at Ballymena Magistrate’s Court yesterday where, in his absence, a police officer said he believed he could connect him to the charges. Hassin is on continuing police bail. A defence lawyer said his client was “the victim of a significant assault” in which his leg was broken in at least two places and could not be in court.