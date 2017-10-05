£7k fraudster bought cheque and CS spray online, court told

A Larne man who fraudulently presented a £7,000 cheque to ‘The Money Shop’ claiming it was reimbursement of a relative’s care home fee has been ordered to do 100 hours unpaid work.

Aaron Bryce (26), of Cairngorm Walk, was present in the dock at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday for sentencing on a charge of fraud by false representation.

On the date of the offences - April 27 this year - he also was found with Class A drugs, cocaine and Ecstasy, and he was in possession of a prohibited weapon - CS spray.

He was also sentenced for those matters at Thursday’s court.

A prosecutor said the Royal Bank of Scotland cheque featured the name of a care home in Manchester.

She said the cheque had been printed off the internet after the defendant paid £20 for it and he also bought the CS spray online.

Defence barrister Michael Ward said his client bought the cheque on the “dark web” at a time when he was unemployed in an attempt “to make a quick buck”.

He said his client has not touched drugs for several months and he now works.

Ordering the defendant to do 100 hours of Community Service, District Judge Peter King told Bryce: “You would be well advised to stay away from the ‘dark web’.”