£19k damage crash like a ‘scene from a war film’

A judge said the aftermath of a crash where an Islandmagee man - more than three times the drink drive limit - struck a house causing £19,000 worth of damage, was like a “scene from a war film”.

District Judge Peter King was speaking at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday where he imposed a four months jail sentence, suspended for two years and banned Colin David Johnston (44), of Ashvale Park, from the road for five years.

Johnston, a former joiner, ploughed into a wall and house at Ballystrudder Road, Islandmagee, at 6.20pm on August 20 this year. He was driving a friend’s van when the vehicle struck the house causing substantial damage.

The judge was shown a video of the aftermath of the smash. A prosecutor said the van struck a wall and a house, where the previous day, children had been present at the same time. The prosecutor said it was a “drink drive” case and Johnston had an alcohol level of 123. The legal limit in breath is 35.

A defence lawyer accepted her client could have been standing in the dock in “much more grave circumstances”. She said Johnston was insured to drive the van which belonged to a friend and the insurance company had compensated the householder.

She said the defendant was a sole carer for his mother and after drinking a “very considerable amount” of alcohol at a friend’s house, Johnston received a call from his mum saying she had fallen and he was going to her aid when he crashed.

The lawyer said the defendant was left “terrorised” by his crash and had vowed never to drive again.

Judge King said on the basis of video evidence “quite frankly, it looks like a scene from a war film”. He said the amount of injury that could have caused if children had been present “makes me shudder”.

The judge said there was a “completely unacceptable” alcohol level and said Johnston could count himself extremely fortunate no one was injured.

At an earlier hearing, Judge King said the incident “could be taken straight from a government information advert about the dangers of drink driving”. At Thursday’s court he told Johnston to stay away from vehicles and away from drink.

Johnston had previously pleaded guilty to charges of driving without due care and attention and failing to provide a specimen of breath. A charge of driving whilst unfit was withdrawn.