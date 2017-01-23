16-month ban for unaccompanied L driver who fled breath test

WHEN police approached a van at a filling station in Larne and smelt liquor from a man, the driver said he “had one or two” before suddenly driving off before stopping and running off.

Police lost sight of Christopher McConnell (30), of Ferris Avenue, Larne, during the incident on June 6 last year but enquiries linked him to the Caddy van.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court he pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance; no L plates; being an unaccompanied L driver; failing to provide a specimen of breath; no MOT and failing to stop for police. A speeding charge was withdrawn.

Defence barrister Michael Ward said because his client was unaccompanied as an L driver he was “spooked” when police spoke to him.

Banning him from the road for 16 months ban and imposing fines of £600, District Judge Peter King said he imposes 16 month bans for those who fail to provide preliminary breath tests otherwise people may feel they could drink as much as they wanted and then take to the road.