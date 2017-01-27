£150 fine for resisting police

POLICE received a call to Larne’s Simon Community that a resident was behaving badly and at first a man refused to let police place him in handcuffs.

Lewis Lowey (31), whose address was given as the Simon Community at Curran Road, then did allow officers to put the restraints on him before he became unruly again and when cautioned for a resisting offence replied: “F--k off”.

A defence lawyer said his client had consumed some alcohol and because of that he had not understood why he was being arrested.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court Lowey was fined £150.