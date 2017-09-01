Crawley to compere ‘shared’ conversations in Larne

Broadcaster William Crawley is to facilitate a Safe and Shared Space conversation in Larne as part of Community Relations and Cultural Awareness Week (CRCA) 2017.

It is one of three such events - the others are in Ballymena and Carrickfergus - the well-known presenter is compering in a Mid and East Antrim Borough Council initiative.

CRCA Week runs September 18 - 24 with the focus on how together people can create a community in which everyone feels safe and secure.

Mr Crawley said: “I encourage people to come and be part of these important conversations, and I trust all three events will offer productive and helpful discussion, which in turn can be feed into the ongoing work of promoting good relations across the Mid and East Antrim Borough.”

The ‘Safe Space, Shared Space?’ event will be held at Larne Town Hall on Tuesday, September 19 at 3.00pm.

Encouraging groups to get involved, the Mayor, Councillor Paul Reid, said: “The findings from these conversations will be fed into Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Good Relations Audit and Strategy, and I believe this is a great opportunity for citizens to come along and feed into the important good relations work within our borough.

“Spaces at these events will be limited, therefore I advise anyone wishing to attend to register their attendance as soon as possible and secure their place.”

To book your place, or find out more information, e-mail: goodrelations@midandeastantrim.gov.uk or telephone: 028 2563 5036.

This event has been supported by The Executive Office through Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Good Relations Programme.