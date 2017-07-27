Council told to reveal cost of damage to pitch

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is investigating damage caused to a pitch by an Elventh night bonfire in Larne.

A council spokesperson said: “We are aware of damage at sporting facilities in the Old Glenarm Road area of Larne.

“Council is investigating the matter. The repair cost is not yet known.”

Protective boarding had been placed along the perimeter of the fence at the pitch ahead of the bonfire being lit.

The bonfire is located on land owned by the council.

East Antrim Sinn Fein representative Oliver McMullan has urged Mid and East Antrim Borough Council to reveal the cost of damage to the site.