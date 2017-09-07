Council seeks Hugo Duncan broadcast at Gobbins

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is working with Hugo Duncan to broadcast a live show from The Gobbins in Islandmagee.

The council welcomed the radio presenter and singer to the borough three times in July.

He broadcast live shows from the 50th anniversary Festival of Steam in Ballymena. the next week, from Portglenone Big Splash and the following week from Carnlough Festival.

Mayor Paul Reid said that these events were “a great opportunity to showcase Mid and East Antrim at its best”.

Cllr Reid indicated that he is working with Hugo Duncan to broadcast a live show from The Gobbins.