Council backing Rea’s race for BBC accolade

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has congratulated triple World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea MBE after the racing star was shortlisted for this year’s BBC Sports Personality of the Year award.

The 30-year-old claimed a third straight World Superbike title earlier this year, becoming the first rider in history to clinch three successive titles.



Now his sights are set on the prestigious Sports Personality of the Year accolade, for which he faces tough competition including boxer Anthony Joshua, Formula One’s Lewis Hamilton and Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.



MEA Mayor, Councillor Paul Reid, backed former Larne Grammar School pupil Jonathan to be vying for pole position when it comes to the public vote next month.



“It has already been an incredible year for Jonathan and this shortlisting is deserved recognition for his remarkable achievements,” Cllr Reid said.



“We are so proud of our strong links to Jonathan, who is a true sporting hero and inspiration to many throughout Mid and East Antrim.



“We wish him well ahead of the Sports Personality of the Year awards and I have no doubt our residents will get right behind Jonathan through the public vote.”



Voting for this year’s BBC Sports Personality of the Year will take place either by telephone or online on Sunday December 17.



Online votes will be limited to one per account on the BBC website.

This year's event will take place in front of an audience of nearly 11,000 people at the Echo Arena in Liverpool.