‘Cook your catch’ fishing event to be held at beach

A unique event is being held in Islandmagee this weekend which will encourage people to ‘cook their catch’.

With fishing one of the traditional staples of the island community, local fishermen will be on hand to help those who attend the “Wild about Food” event.

It is being held at Brown’s Bay on Saturday, July 22, between 12pm and 2.00 pm.

Those who attend will be learning about the skill of sea angling and afterwards, they will have the opportunity to cook their catch at a family barbecue.

The event is being organised by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

Last year, events included a “Love Vegetables” barbecue at Eden Allotments in Carrickfergus, bread baking, ice cream making and a celebration of the apple harvest at Diamond Jubilee Wood in Whitehead.