Community group plan festive parade

A Larne community group is hoping to bring some festive cheer to the town, while raising funds for a local charity.

Larne Renovation Generation is teaming up with the NI Children’s Hospice to bring a special Christmas event to the town in December.

The community group, which was set up just over a year ago with the aim of making Larne a better place for people to live in, work in and visit, plans to hold a Christmas parade event.

The Big Jingle parade will be held on Friday, December 1, getting underway at 6.30pm.

The parade will feature novelty floats, trikes, cars and fun characters, while children can join in and walk with Santa.

There will also be live music and street entertainment on the night.

In the run up to the event, the community group is calling on local people to get involved and raise funds for the the NI Children’s Hospice by having a collection or hosting a fundraising event.

A spokesperson said: “The event is mainly aimed at raising funds for the charity at a very important time of year when they are needed the most to help children.

“In order to help NI Children’s Hospice reach their goals we are asking local community groups, sports groups, businesses, schools, societies, friends and families to help participate in activities and events across the Larne and Mid and East Antrim area from the month of September to January 10.”

To register to take part in the parade, email jingleallthewaylarne@outlook.com or call Jennifer on 07547445306 or Catherine on 0751506330.