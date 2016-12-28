Community consultation launch due

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Community Planning Partnership is due to open its consultation process.

The Community Plan will detail issues that need to be addressed - all grouped under a number of themes - which are Sustainable Jobs; Progress in Education and Raising Aspirations; Good Health and Wellbeing; Tourism Potential and Community Safety and Cohesion.

A spokesman said today: “It is anticipated that the draft Community Plan will be issued for an eight-week public consultation on January 10 2017, with the final document being launched in April.

“The Partnership, the Community Panel, together with the Community Planning Partners, encourages everyone to read over the draft plan when it is published, and share their thoughts on it.

“The vision for Community Planning is that Mid and East Antrim will be a strong, vibrant, safe and inclusive community where people work together to improve the quality of life for all.”

Community planning is a new function, led by council, to improve the social, economic and environmental well-being of the area.

It involves the public, private and voluntary sectors working together in partnership to plan and deliver better services which make a real difference to people’s lives. See: www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/resident/community-planning/what-is-community-planning/