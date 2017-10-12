Comedy and film screening on 1950s nostalgia night

There was a capacity audience for a recent talk at Larne Museum on the Larne Viking burial.

Guest speaker Dr. Kyle Hughes detailed the 19th century find as well as discussing the Viking era generally.

The event was one of a series of arts and heritage events at the Carnegie Arts Centre museum, which is currently hosting an art exhibition titled Tamped (the sequel), with installations by the Doherty family.

On Thursday, October 19, there will be an evening of 1950s nostalgia when the focus will be on well-known local actor Felix Alphonsus Blaney (1897-1961). Included will be a showing of ‘Shamus’, an hour-long 1958 film in which Felix appeared, about an orphan who is cursed with a monkey’s tail when he steals a pot of gold from a leprechaun.

Larne Drama Circle will then present ’Cupid in the Teapot’, a comedy in one act by Felix which was published in 1951. The event starts at 7.30pm and admission is free.