Coastal ‘gem’ could be lost to the sea, resident claims

One of the iconic landmarks of the Antrim Coast Road is under pressure from erosion, a local man has claimed.

On the face of it the Madman’s Window at Glenarm shows no change as it is viewed by thousands of motorists travelling along the road each year.

Brian McCullough's concerns about erosion were triggered when he was taking photos of the geological formation. INLT 20-794-CON

But when local man Brian McCullough was driving along the coast road recently and stopped to take some photographs of the Madman’s Window, he found a very different story on the seaward side of the rocks.

Erosion from the sea is now within yards of the geological formation, and Mr. McCullough said he was shocked when he saw how close the sea now was.

Evidence of land being eroded was very graphic, and the Larne man says he is concerned that if nothing is done soon then what he described as ‘one of the gems’ of the coast would be lost to the sea.

He contacted local councillor Ruth Wilson, who raised the issue with the council.

She was told that the area has multiple owners including TransportNI.

There was a major storm a few years ago and part of the area fell into the sea.

The councillor has been told that cost of repairs would involve very large sums and council’s priority is for council owned areas such as the Gobbins and Blackhead Path.

“Coastal erosion on the Coast Road has been addressed by Transport NI where it impeded on the road and I am now contacting them in relation to this situation,” she said.

The councillor said that she was concerned when she heard of the situation and wanted to see action before it was too late.