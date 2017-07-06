Cloughfern to host Twelfth celebration

Cloughfern in Newtownabbey will be the venue for this year’s East Antrim Combine Twelfth demonstration to be held next Wednesday.

Brethren, sisters and bands from Larne will be among a 4,000 strong parade commemorating the 327th anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne.

The Combine is made up of nine district lodges, with more than 70 private lodges.

As well as Larne, the districts are Cloughfern, Randalstown, Staffordstown, Killead, Antrim, Sixmilewater, Carnmoney, and Carrickfergus.

The lodges will be joined by upwards of 40 bands from across Northern Ireland and Scotland, adding to the spectacle of the day.

Several thousand spectators are expected to watch the parade along the route.

The main parade will leave from Cloughfern Protestant Hall at 11am. The parade will proceed along the Doagh Road, Shore Road, Rathcoole Drive, West Crescent and Church Road to the demonstration field at the Valley Leisure Centre.

Stepping out for their first Twelfth will be young boys from Cloughfern Junior Williamites.

The guest speaker will be North Belfast MP, Nigel Dodds, also a member of Ulster Volunteers LOL 1216.

Entertainment will be provided by The Demi Walker School of Highland Dance, Carrickfergus Junior Drumming Club and a gospel group on the platform.

Three resolutions will be passed - of faith in the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation, loyalty to Her Majesty, in this Sapphire Jubilee year and in the Platinum Anniversary year of her marriage to the Duke of Edinburgh and the state.

The Orange Institution will acknowledge “the sorrow of all those who have been bereaved or injured because of terrorism - including the recent attacks by Islamic extremists in London and Manchester”.

The return parade is due to commence at 3.30pm.

Cloughfern is one of 18 venues across Northern Ireland hosting parades on Wednesday July 12.