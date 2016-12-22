Christmas and New Year opening times for Asda and Lidl in Larne

Want to know when Larne’s Asda and Lidl stores are open over Christmas and New Year? Look no further.

Asda: Friday, December 23, 24 hours; Christmas Eve, closes at 7pm; Christmas Day, closed; Boxing Day, 9am to 6pm; Tuesday, December 27, 8am to 10pm; New Year’s Eve, 6am to 7pm; New Year’s Day, 1pm to 6pm.

Lidl: Christmas Eve: 7am to 6pm; Christmas Day: closed; Boxing Day: closed; Tuesday, December 27 to Friday, December 30: 8am to 9pm; New Year’s Eve: 8am to 7pm; New Year’s Day: closed. Monday, January 2: 8am to 9pm.