Castle walls app ‘medieval magic’

A new ‘app’ will enable people to take an ethralling medieval magical mystery tour of Carrickfergus.

The Kids n Castles app has been launched by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council in partnership with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

The innovative IOS based mobile application is aimed at engaging young families with the rich heritage of two historic sites, the atmospheric Antrim Castle Gardens and Carrickfergus Town Walls, with reference to the iconic Carrickfergus Castle.

To celebrate the launch of the app there will be a free family fun day on Thursday 20 April at Carrickfergus Museum and Friday 21 April at Antrim Castle Gardens both from 2-4pm. Come along for face painting, sword making, crown modelling and try out this new exciting app.

The app’s challenges and rewards are curriculum linked encouraging family learning for children aged seven and over. Families are guided through the app by two specially devised and appealing characters, Andy, a groomsboy on the estate at Antrim Castle Gardens and Cara, a lady’s maid for Lady Chichester in Carrickfergus.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Audrey Wales MBE commented “Kids n Castles is a fantastic new opportunity to encourage oung people to enjoy themselves exploring heritage sites across our Boroughs.I’d encourage families to come along and try it out at one of the free fun days.”