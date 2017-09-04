Carrickfergus man loses £10k watch near Glenarm

A Carrickfergus man lost a watch valued at approximately £10,000 in the Larne area last Tuesday.

The Rolex Sub Mariner with a gold and black dial and stainless steel and 18K yellow gold oyster bracelet appears to have fallen from the man’s wrist whilst touring the north coast near Glenarm.

He said “I remember having it on Monday night at the Omniplex and then when getting into bed on Tuesday night I noticed it was missing. Needless to say I’m gutted that I have lost it, not only was it a timepiece but it was also an investment as the watch has increased in value this year by about £1000.”

The serial and model number has been reported to the police, in the event someone hands it in.