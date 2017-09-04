Carrick car cruise funding boost for ‘incredible work’ of charity

The organisers of a car cruise in Carrickfergus have been praised after the event raised more than £700 for charity.

The fifth annual ‘Birthday Meet’ saw owners of modified vehicles from across Northern Ireland travelling to Mid and East Antrim.

Following the event, the organisers presented Macmillan Cancer Support with a cheque to help fund the crucial service.

The Deputy Mayor, Councillor Cheryl Johnston, said: “I commend those behind the event and thank them for their donation to Macmillan.

“This money will be used to support the incredible work carried out by the charity and the invaluable support it offers.

“This event was extremely well organised and enjoyed by those taking part and car enthusiasts from across Mid and East Antrim who turned out to see the wide range of vehicles on show.”

Macmillan provides practical, emotional and financial support for those living with cancer. Its team of professionals provide the highest level of care, while a benefits services helps people with the financial impact of cancer. None of this work could happen without the support of local fundraisers and campaigners.

Macmillan’s ambition is to reach and improve the lives of everyone living with cancer and to inspire millions of others to do the same. For further information visit www.macmillan.org.uk/work and for guidance for employers visit www.macmillan.org.uk/atwork