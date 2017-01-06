Carnlough road accident victim ‘lost a limb’: barrister

A MALE “lost a limb” in a road traffic collision at Garron Road near Carnlough, defence barrister Stephen Law told Ballymena Magistrates Court.

He was speaking as Brian Martin Kelly (52), of Atlantic Avenue, Carnlough, had his case sent to Antrim Crown Court.

The accused is charged with causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving on March 21, 2015.

He is on continuing bail and the case will be mentioned at Antrim Court on February 2.

A prosecutor said she believed there was a case to answer and Mr Law said he had no contrary submissions.

Mr Law said: “Sadly the injured party lost a limb”.