Carnlough dad ‘should have protected his son and kept him safe’ - NSPCC

A leading children’s charity has warned of the devastating impact of abuse on the lives of young people.

The NSPCC NI was commenting after a Carnlough man, who struck his nine-year-old son causing him to fall back so hard his head smashed a sink, was given a seven months jail term.

Brian Joseph McAllister (35), an electrician of Gortnagory Road, admitted a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm when he appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Jailing the defendant, District Judge Peter King said if the injuries caused to the boy had been meted out to an adult on a night out he would have “thrown the book” at him never mind that it was “reprehensible” that they were caused to his own son.

Judge King said a doctor reported the boy said he was hit “five times” on the side of the head and although the child was not knocked out “bits of the sink” had to be picked out of his hair.

The judge said if it had not been a guilty plea and McAllister had contested the case and lost he would have been jailed for 11 months.

The boy had to get stitches to a head wound and the judge said a medic listed bruises on his forehead, near his eye, cheek, shoulder, chest, elbow, thigh and shin.

McAllister, who had 18 previous convictions including assaults, was freed on his own bail of £500 pending appeal.

A prosecutor said McAllister was separated from his wife and the injured boy and his brother had been staying with him for the weekend.

The prosecutor said the boy’s mother said the child told her: “Daddy hit me ‘slap, slap, slap’” causing his head to hit off a sink pedestal which then broke.

The boy was interviewed and said after his dad hit him it caused him to fall backwards and hit his head “off the thing holding up the sink” which shattered into tiny pieces.

The boy told investigators he had been hit about 10 times in the house and was told to go out and clean the back garden.

McAllister told police the boy had disobeyed him by going to his granny’s and that he pushed him up the stairs and asked him to stack wood “as punishment”.

He claimed he “smacked” the child twice on the shoulder and that the boy fell back on a slippery wet vinyl floor and hit his head on a sink pedestal.

Defence solicitor Aiden Carlin said the defendant expressed remorse and “bitterly regrets” what he did and has had no contact with his sons since the incident which he said was a “one-off”.

In a statement issued after the sentencing, a NSPCC spokesperson said: “McAllister should have protected his son and kept him safe. But instead he carried out a sickening and violent assault which injured a vulnerable child.

“Abuse can devastate childhoods and have consequences into adulthood. Young children are entirely dependent on those who care for them and we all have a duty to look out for their welfare.

“We would urge anyone with any concerns about a child to contact the NSPCC helpline on 0808 800 5000.”

Children and young people can call Childline on 0800 1111, or get help online at www.childline.org.uk