A car and a house have been extensively damaged by fire in Larne.

The incident happened on Sunday afternoon in the Killyglen Road area of the town.

The scene at the Killyglen Road area of Larne

Firefighters were called to deal with the blaze and police were also in attendance at the scene.

It follows a series of arson attacks around the town over recent days.

More to follow.

Fire crews at the scene in the Killyglen Road area of Larne

Fire crews at the scene in the Killyglen Road area of Larne