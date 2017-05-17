Cairncastle grant for annual festival

Cairncastle Ulster Scots Cultural Group has been awarded £5,569 for Cairncastle Annual Ulster Scots Bluegrass and Folk Festival.

It is one of seven arts projects to be awarded funding totalling over £33,000 as part of the Arts Council of Northern Ireland’s Small Grants funding programme.

The Ulster Scots festival will include a musical evenings, workshops, dance events and musical bus trips.

Supported through National Lottery funds, the Small Grants Programme is designed to encourage organisations in Northern Ireland to get more people to engage with the arts through creative, community-based projects.

Organisations can apply for up to £10,000 to support projects in any art form,