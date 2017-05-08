Cairncastle Flute Band to host annual parade

A band parade will take place in Larne on Saturday night (May 13), at 8.00 pm.

It will leave from Inver Park football ground and proceed to Church Road, Inver Road, High Street, Victoria Road, Agnew Street, Main Street, Lower Cross Street, Point Street, Inver Road and finish at Inver Park Social Club.

Following the parade, there will be a function at Inver Park Social Club with a guest band and DJ. Admission £3 for everyone.

The parade will be a family friendly event with fancy dress characters walking the route with items for children. Cairncastle Flute Band has recently got a new uniform which made its first appearance at a parade on Easter Monday in Ballynahinch.

The band would like to thank everyone who was involved in the provision of the new uniform. If anyone wishes to join the band, practice takes place on Monday and Wednesday nights at Cairncastle Orange Hall from 8.00 pm until 9.30 pm.