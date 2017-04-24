Wilson seeks boost to improve rural digital technology

East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson has urged the Chancellor of the Exchequer to direct investment in the digital economy towards “poorly served rural areas”.

Speaking during Treasury questions in the House of Commons, Mr. Wilson said: “While the government boasts that as a result of investment in fibre optic broadband, the average speed broadband speed across the UK is 29mega biytes, in some parts of my constituency, carrier pigeons would be a more rapid form of communication.

“Many households cannot get even one mega byte and according to BT, have no immediate prospect of improvement.

“This service is now essential for farmers and rural businesses. I ask the chancellor to ensure the £400m fund which he is proposing in the budget would be made available to the many innovative and private companies which are looking at new ways of expanding the system rather than continuing to pour money into BT.”