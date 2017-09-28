UPDATED: The latest list of Ryanair cancellations

Ryanair has now revealed the latest list of cancelled flights for 2017/2018.
From November until March Ryanair will ground 34 more routes which is expected to affect 400,000 travellers.
Edinburgh, Belfast, Glasgow, London and Newcastle flights will all be affected by the cancellations.
The full list of cancelled flights are:
Bucharest - Palermo
Chania - Athens
Chania - Pafos
Chania - Thessaloniki
Cologne - Berlin (SXF)
Edinburgh - Szczecin
Glasgow - Las Palmas
Hamburg - Edinburgh
Hamburg - Katowice
Hamburg - Oslo (TRF)
Hamburg - Thessaloniki
Hamburg - Venice (TSF)
London (LGW) - Belfast
London (STN) - Edinburgh
London (STN) - Glasgow
Newcastle - Faro
Newcastle - Gdansk
Sofia - Castellon
Sofia - Memmingen
Sofia - Pisa
Sofia - Stockholm (NYO)
Sofia - Venice (TSF)
Thessaloniki - Bratislava
Thessaloniki - Paris BVA
Thessaloniki - Warsaw (WMI)
Trapani - Baden Baden
Trapani - Frankfurt (HHN)
Trapani - Genoa
Trapani - Krakow
Trapani - Parma
Trapani - Rome FIU
Trapani - Trieste
Wroclaw - Warsaw
Gdansk - Warsaw
The latest round in cancellations comes after a disastrous summer for the airline when it had to ground 82 flights as a result of a pilot shortage crisis.
