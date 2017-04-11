Top tips on the tendering process on the menu at Willowbank breakfast

The top tips of successful tendering was on the menu at a business breakfast at Willowbank Business Park recently.

“Making the most of procurement opportunities” was the subject for speakers Audrey Murray of LEDCOM and Christine Davey from Central Procurement Directorate

The breakfast seminar was another in the recent series of information sessions being delivered through LEDCOM and Larne Development Forum.

It was supported by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

Alderman Maureen Morrow, Chair of Larne Development Forum said: “This seminar provided valuable help, advice and tips about how to be successful in winning business through the procurement process.

Audrey Murray (MBE) has worked in the field of social enterprise, social finance and local economic development in UK and Northern Ireland for over 20 years. Christine Davey is Stakeholder Engagement Manager for Central Procurement Directorate in the Department of Finance.