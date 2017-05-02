Search

Top award for Robin Stewart at Carrick Times awards

Robin Stewart is awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award from Mayor, Cllr. Audrey Wales MBE and Dessie Blackadder,Multi Media Content Manager, Carrick Times, Robin is Managing Director of Robinson's Shoes in Carrickfergus. INCT 18-221-AM

Robin Stewart is awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award from Mayor, Cllr. Audrey Wales MBE and Dessie Blackadder,Multi Media Content Manager, Carrick Times, Robin is Managing Director of Robinson's Shoes in Carrickfergus. INCT 18-221-AM

There was a heartfelt standing ovation for commercial stalwart Robin Stewart at the very first Carrick Times Business Awards.

It came at the end of an evening which brought together members of the business community from throughout the Carrickfergus area for a ground-breaking function at the Belfast Loughshore Hotel.

And for Robin, Managing Director of Robinson’s Shoes, the award presented the chance for him to extol the virtues of Carrickfgergus - a town to which he has shown admirable loyalty down through the years. As managing director of the footwear retailer, established in 1954, Robin’s energy, passion and leadership skills have seen Robinson’s continue to grow from strength to strength while still firmly rooted in Carrick and steadfastly dedicated to a well-founded tradition of top class customer service. Robin works tirelessly for Carrick and that effort was deservedly rewarded.