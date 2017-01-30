Thirty new jobs at Larne’s Kilwaughter Minerals

Thirty new jobs are to be created at Kilwaughter Minerals Ltd following an investment of £5 million.

The Larne company’s significant investment programme is in response to “positive market conditions in recent years”.

It aims to support long-term growth across the United Kingdom and Ireland.

The holding company, which currently employs 130 people announced post-tax profits of £6.1m on revenues of £30m, for the year ending April 2016 an increase in turnover of eight per cent and post-tax profit of four per cent on the previous year.

Kilwaughter, better known throughits K-Rend and Kilwaughter Lime brands, is seeking to capitalise in an upturn in the construction sector and Ireland’s agri-sector by investing in plant equipment and infrastructure.

Half of the new jobs will be within the fields of research, business development and IT.

Managing director Simon McDowell said the company’s 78-year legacy as a local employer was a key factor in its continued investment in people and the Larne site.

He added: “The roles required by the business today are very different than those needed in 1939, and as we move towards a culture of innovation and strive to meet our ambitious growth targets, good people are a number one priority.

“Capital investment in plant and systems will boost capacity, streamline deliveries and cement our position in our core markets as a leading manufacturer.

“We believe there are always challenges and opportunities ahead and with a potential market upturn we look forward to a growth phase in the business”