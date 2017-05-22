Salon closure will be ‘very sad’

Larne beauty salon Calm, of Victoria Road, has announced its forthcoming closure on July 28.

Co-owner Maura Alexander has described the decision as “very sad”.

She said that it was “the end of an era.

“It is very sad but it is just due to circumstances. We have had a lot of laughs over the years.”

In a statement, she said: “To all our clients at Calm, past and present, it is with sincere regret that Calm will be closing permanently on Friday July 28.

“It is our priority to inform you of this decision, as you, our customers, are the most important part of our business.

“Calm has shared all our expertise in beauty, health and relaxation with you over the last 13 years.

“We could not be more thankful to all our clients for their support over this time and will greatly miss your company.”

Previously, Calm was located above Haze salon. It has been based at Victoria Road for the past six or seven years.

Maura said: “Once again, we would like to thank our valued clients for being part of our business over the years. We hope that our paths will cross again in the near future.

“With regards to outstanding gift vouchers, we will do our utmost to accommodate appointments before closure on Friday July 28.

“If for any reason this is unsuitable, please contact this number 07710 722062 and we will reimburse any outstanding vouchers until Saturday September 23 2017.”