PRODUCT RECALL: Doritos Chilli Heatwave

PepsiCo is recalling packets of Doritos Chilli Heatwave tortilla crisps because they contain milk not mentioned in the label.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

The packets being recalled have the following information:

Pack size: 150g; ‘Best Before’ date: 07/10/2017 and batch codes: GBC209 166 and GBC209 167 (time code affected between 23:47 – 01:00) 7174.

Pack size: 90g; ‘Best Before’ date: 07/10/2017 and batch codes: GBC207 166 and GBC207 167 (time code affected between 23:47 – 01:00) 7187.

"We are recalling a limited quantity of Doritos Chilli Heatwave 90g and 150g packs as incorrect product may have been packed into bags," said a spokesperson for PepsiCo.

"The product contains flavourings which contain milk, cheese powder and milk protein. Whilst the packaging does state that the corn chips are made in a factory which handles milk, the allergen is not declared on the ingredients list and therefore presents an allergen risk for milk."

The spokesperson added: "We take the safety and quality of our products very seriously and we are reaching out to consumers through retailers, the FSA, allergen support group networks and our own database of those affected by allergies.

"We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused. If you believe you are affected please contact our Customer Care Line on 0800 274 777 for a full refund and for further information and advice.

"No other Doritos products are affected."