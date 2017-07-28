Opportunity for unemployed to explore enterprise

Ledcom in Larne is offering a free support programme aimed at helping individuals to improve their employment prospects.

Ledcom is keen to hear from local people who are currently unemployed or in work or training no more than 16 hours per week to take part in the Exploring Enterprise programme.

The programme will provide a user-friendly package of one to one mentoring, training, confidence building, employability/enterprise support and networking - with the opportunity to gain a valuable CCEA Level 1 Qualification in Understanding Business Enterprise.

The course will commence in Ledcom, at Bank Road, on Monday September 18.

Classes will run Monday to Thursday from 9.30am until 2.30pm for three weeks. Complimentary light lunch provided. For more information or to register your interest, contact Laura McCourt on 028 2826 9973 ext. 215 or email mccourtl@ledcom.org