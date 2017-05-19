New harbour master appointed to oversee operations at Larne port

P&O Ferries has recently appointed Anthony Van Damme as harbour master at Larne Port.

Anthony has more than ten years’ experience in the marine industry and joins the company from Aberdeen where he was port manager.

Michael Callaghan

In his new role, he will be responsible for marine safety at the ports of Larne and Cairnryan in Scotland as well as identifying new business opportunities for Larne Port. Originally from Belgium, he studied nautical sciences at Glasgow College and is married with a daughter.

P&O Ferries has promoted Michael Callaghan to the position of sales development manager for the Irish Sea.

He will be responsible for managing key tourist accounts, for developing new and existing relationships with travel agents, tourism trade, clubs and societies and for growing consumer trade for the Irish Sea.

Michael has been employed by P&O Ferries for more than ten years having previously held roles in operations and as a sales executive. Michael is a keen golfer and plays for Islandmagee FC.