New fibre optic cabinet ‘too conspicuous’ claim

A request to site a broadband cabinet in a conservation area of Glenarm has been reviewed following a complaint by a local resident.

Steve Russell, of The Vennel, says that the black onstreet box was due to be placed beside a historic sign at the gable wall of his house.

The decision was approved recently by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

Mr. Russell claimed that a “less conspicuous location” in the village had been agreed at a meeting with a representative from telecoms company BT, which he said, had also agreed to amend the planning application proposal.

Mr. Russell said that he was “surprised” to receive a letter stating that planning permission had been approved.

He added: “I understand that this broadband facility in Glenarm will be beneficial to the village but I would like to see it in a less conspicuous location such as Altmore Street. This location at The Vennel would detract from the conservation area.”

A spokesperson for Mid and East Antrim Borough Council said: “BT advised Council’s Planning Department that the cabinet needed to be located as close as possible to all underground services necessary to facilitate the fibre network. The distance from existing services is crucial when siting as it relates very much to the speed customers receive. This is a major constraining factor when choosing a site.”

A BT spokesperson said: “BT has no plans to put the cabinet at this site at the corner of The Vennel and Altmore Street. Following an initial appeal by the customer, BT re-planned the location of this cabinet to an alternative location.”