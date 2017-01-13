Mid and East Antrim jobs fair

Ballymena is to play host to a major Job Fair and Advice Forum next month.

The Job Fair and Advice Forum, which is free to attend, will take place in The Braid, Ballymena between 10am and 3pm on Thursday, February 2, has been organised by the Department for Communities with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and Unite the Union.

Speaking ahead of the event, Communities Minister Paul Givan MLA said: “This event brings employers, support organisations and jobseekers together under one roof. The Job Fair has something for everyone and I would encourage anyone, whether unemployed or seeking a change of work to come along and explore the services which will be available on the day.”

Over 20 employers including Blaney, Moore Concrete, Blue bird Care and the Hilton Group will be in attendance. Large and small employers from across the borough will be available to answer questions and discuss training and employment opportunities.

Minister Givan continued: “As well as the job fair providing opportunities for direct employment, support organisations will also be there to provide information, advice and guidance on a range of training and employment programmes. These programmes can help people progress towards work and better employment prospects, equipping them with the skills to compete in the labour market and meet the needs of employers both now and in the future.”

Support and training organisations at the job fair will include Department for Communities’ Job Search Services and Disability Employment Service, Libraries NI and the Department for the Economy’s Careers Service.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough, Councillor Audrey Wales MBE said: “Job creation is central to the Council’s strategy with this Job Fair and Advice Forum being an excellent example of our ongoing work in partnership with not only potential employers, but also trade unions and the Department for Communities. The free event is an important step in helping achieve fuller employment across the Borough.”

John Allen, from Unite the Union said: “Unite the Union Area Activist Committee are delighted to partner the Council and Department with the Job fair. It is a positive step in highlighting that we are still very much open for business with a wide variety of skilled workers.

Further information about the Job Fair is available by contacting the Employer Engagement team at employerengagement@communities-ni.gov.uk.or by telephoning 02890 252394 or visit www.jobcentreonline.com

Employers wishing to recruit staff at the event should contact Karen Doyle on 028 7127 6930 or Bridgeen O’Hagan on 028 7127 6949 or email employerengagementteam@communities-ni.gov.uk.