Mayor: ‘Safeguard future of local markets’

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim has called on residents to show their support for the weekly market in Larne.

Councillor Paul Reid recently visited the site on the corner of Station Road and Circular Road and spent time with traders and customers.

And afterwards he spoke of the importance of safeguarding the future of local markets in the borough by turning out to back their events.

The first citizen said: “Larne Market has been running in the town for generations and has historically been a fantastic place for our community to come together to shop and socialise.

“In days gone by markets in our towns and villages have been the highlight of the week for many.

“It is so important that these traditional meeting places are supported and protected for the future.

“I was hugely impressed by the wide range of goods on offer at the market, and all at very reasonable prices.

“If you haven’t done so, I strongly recommend residents take a trip to Larne Market.”

Larne Market takes place every Wednesday from 8.00am to 1.00pm.

Councillor Reid added: “It’s a great experience and there’s a good chance you’ll bag a few bargains.”

The location comprises a number of buildings and sheds dating from the 1830s. It previously underwent extensive regeneration with care taken to ensure the space is accessible to the local community.