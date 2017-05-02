Lifetime award

There was a heartfelt standing ovation for commercial stalwart Robin Stewart at the very first Carrick Times Business Awards.

It came at the end of an evening which brought together members of the business community from throughout the Carrickfergus area for a ground-breaking function at the Belfast Loughshore Hotel.

And for Robin, Managing Director of Robinson’s Shoes, the award presented the chance for him to extol the virtues of Carrickfgergus - a town to which he has shown admirable loyalty down through the years. As managing director of the footwear retailer, established in 1954, Robin’s energy, passion and leadership skills have seen Robinson’s continue to grow from strength to strength while still firmly rooted in Carrick and steadfastly dedicated to a well-founded tradition of top class customer service. Robin works tirelessly for Carrick and that effort was deservedly rewarded.