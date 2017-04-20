Larne hairdressers get back to work after arson attack

Two Larne hairdressers will be back in business tomorrow (Friday) following an arson attack at their Main Street premises on Easter Monday.

Kerri Withers and Julie Withers, from Hair by Jakk, have confirmed that they will be working from a room at Perfections beauty, (beside SD Kells) also on Main Street.

The ladies have said that this is only a temporary arrangement until they get another premises up and running again.

They have managed to salvage their appointment books after a car was reversed into the premises and set alight.

It was one of a spate of arson attacks in Larne during the Easter holiday period.

Kerrie said: “We want to say a massive thanks to Catrina for sorting us out and letting us get back to work so quickly, and also to anyone else that offered to help.

“People have been absolutely amazing and we would like to thank you for your patience and understanding. Hope to see you all soon.”

A crowdfunding appeal for Hair by Jakk aims to raise £4,000. The target has reached midway just two days after it was launched with £2,380 pledged by 149 supporters.

Rachael Withers who started the appeal says on the Just Giving page: “I am sure everyone is aware by now, Hair by Jakk had a car driven into it and set alight. This is a devastating time for the owners, Kerri, Julie, Alana and Karen who all have worked so hard to make a successful and popular hairdresser’s in the town.

“I hope we can come together and show our support for the girls by raising funds that will help replace the large amount of stock and damage that has been caused.”

Kerri added: “I would like to thank the whole town for their support. Everyone has been absolutely amazing. It has been keeping me and Julie very positive. We have had offers of help from other salons and clients. Everybody has been brilliant. It has really helped us. There are genuinely kind people out there.”

As the salon has no direct telephone number at present, Kerri can be contacted by ringing 0787 1694844. Julie can be reached on 077435 16310.