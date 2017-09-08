Ken has Stranmillis College role extended

A leading figure in Larne’s economic development has had his tenure as a Stranmillis University College Belfast board member further extended by five months.

Ken Nelson’s term in office at the college, which offers teacher training for the primary and secondary school sectors as well as professional development courses, continues (from August 1) until December 31, according to a Department of Economy announcement.

Mr Nelson has extensive involvement in entrepreneurship as chief executive of Local Economic Development Company (LEDCOM) Ltd and has been a member of the Board of Invest Northern Ireland since 2012. He has over 25 years experience as a business advisor, mentor and trainer with entrepreneurs, start-up companies, small businesses and social enterprises.

Stramillis governing body posts attract no remuneration but members can receive travel and subsistence payments for attending meetings.