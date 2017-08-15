Greggs the baker to open in Larne

Larne’s Main Street looks set to be given a boost with the opening of a new branch of the bakery Greggs.

The chain has announced that it is considering opening a branch on the site of a former bank.

A spokeswoman for Greggs said: “We can confirm we are interested in bringing Greggs to Larne and will clarify further details as soon as possible.”

Currently, the chain has more than a dozen outlets across Northern Ireland.