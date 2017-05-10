Fine food from Mid & East Antrim at Balmoral

Artisan food producers in Mid and East Antrim are showcasing their produce to an audience of thousands this week at Balmoral Show

More than 100,000 people are expected to travel to Balmoral Park for the four-day event, with approximately 40,000 visitors estimated to pass through the NI Food Pavilion – the focal point for all things food at the show.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is supporting the very best of local produce at Balmoral by providing local businesses an affordable opportunity to exhibit in the pavilion.

Following a competitive call for applications, which was issued through a comprehensive marketing campaign of social media, Council website, local markets and direct targeting of food and drink businesses, seven producers were selected to benefit from the initiative.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Audrey Wales MBE, said: “Earlier this year, Council offered local artisan producers in the Borough a chance to exhibit at the Balmoral Show, one of the most important events in the Northern Ireland calendar.

“The number one priority for Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is growing the economy. The Integrated Economic Development Strategy for Mid and East Antrim has identified the agri-food sector as one which Council is committed to supporting and growing.

“The agri-food sector is one of the largest sectors in the Borough, containing approximately 1,350 businesses, which accounts for 30% of the business base in the area and is above the NI average of 25%.”

“The NI Food Pavilion is an integral part of the show and a great platform for high quality, locally grown produce.

“The seven local producers have the opportunity to influence a vast audience with their sumptuous tastes of Mid and East Antrim.

“This opportunity afforded to local producers will be a precursor to developing a Mid and East Antrim Food and Drink Network.

“It is fantastic that local food and drink producers will be at the very heart of Balmoral and showcasing the very best of Mid and East Antrim produce.

“We encourage everyone to visit us at the show and to lend their support to the local producers from Mid and East Antrim.”

A flavor of the produce which will be available from Mid and East Antrim at the Balmoral Show will include Ann’s Pantry, Clearer Water, Granny Shaw’s Fudge Factory, Linda’s Original, Tom and Ollie, Tully Farm and Ulster Maid Ice Cream.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council will also be showcasing the best of the tourism offering for the Borough during the four-day event. Mid and East Antrim is proud to be able to boast some of the best tourist attractions Northern Ireland has to offer.

The tourism stand will showcase the natural beauty and rich historical tapestry of the Borough.

This year’s Balmoral Show runs to Saturday 13 May.