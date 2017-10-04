Exciting days ahead at Rosspark Hotel - Wedding Fair on Sunday, October 15

A Ballymena Hotel has announced they are about to commence work on a stunning new Wedding Ceremony building within the grounds of the complex.

And major renovations to the existing hotel area are also set to start in 2018.

How the new pavilion will look.

The exclusive new Wedding Pavilion at Rosspark Hotel will be available from Spring 2018.

Keith Carmichael, Rosspark owner said: “This exciting addition to our portfolio will be set amongst the trees in the midst of nature, yet only a few footsteps away from the main hotel, were you can return for your fairy tale reception and to start your married life together.”

‘The Wedding Pavilion at Rosspark’ was designed by Stephen Salley of HBK Architects. It will provide a unique ceremony room to accommodate civil celebrations with up to 130 guests.

The clean and contemporary design, which is in keeping with the existing hotel, will allow the happy couple the freedom to make the ceremony personal to their own needs. The new building will be flooded with natural light and surrounded by mature trees, offering couples a unique backdrop to say ‘I do’.

An image of how the new pavilion at Rosspark will look.

The building of the new pavilion goes hand in hand with the main hotel renovations which will begin in January 2018. This will see a full renovation of the main Ross Suite; lobby bar; restaurant and reception Area.

The scheme was designed by Rachael Robb (Daughter of John Robb of John Robb Interiors, Bangor).

The Ross Suite will take on a modern feel, with a glitzy twist. The centrepiece being a spectacular Crystal facet Ring Chandelier designed by Anthony Brown of Lightsource.

Plans will be available at the hotel’s Wedding Fair on Sunday, October 15.

Keith Carmichael, Owner of Rosspark Hotel, said: “We are in an age now that civil ceremonies are becoming the ‘norm’ and we feel that wedding couples deserve to have an offering as special as their big day’

“We are excited for the future at Rosspark Hotel and feel that this £0.5 million investment is truly an investment for our future as a Hotel.”

“The plans for the Wedding Pavilion really are beautiful and are sure to enhance our wedding offerings at Rosspark Hotel

In terms of Hotel Trade this year, I would have to say that this has certainly been one of the best years for foreign visitors to Rosspark.

“Bedroom Accommodation has definately been the highest to date. I feel this is purely due to our proximity to the North Coast and Belfast, as well as our carparking for coaches and our facilities in-house.”

General Wedding Info

Rosspark Hotel is delighted to be the home to ‘The Therapy rooms at Rosspark Hotel’. This offers Brides to opportunity to have their pre-wedding pampering done at the Hotel whilst offering the Brides and Bridal Part 10% Discount