Enterprise week to inspire new East Antrim business talent

A week-long initiative to inspire and support entrepreneurs will be held across Mid and East Antrim Borough Council next month.

The inaugural Mid and East Antrim Enterprise Week will run from Monday, 13 to Saturday, 18 November with a packed programme of free events.

Led by council, in partnership with business support organisations, it will feature networking sessions, workshops, debates and information clinics.

Encouraging citizens to get involved, the Mayor, Councillor Paul Reid said: “Growing our economy is our top priority in Mid and East Antrim, as set out in our Corporate Plan. Enterprise Week champions our existing businesses and aims to draw on their experience and expertise to help educate and lay out pathways for our next generation of entrepreneurs.

“We are blessed with an abundance of talent throughout our borough and Enterprise Week will be crucial to harnessing those skills and potential by providing practical advice and guidance for start-ups and established businesses.”

Events locally include:

Monday: Networking for Business Growth (Loughshore Hotel, Carrickfergus, 11am-3pm). This will highlight the use of a range of traditional forms of networking such as chambers of commerce, as well as digital platforms

Tuesday: Starting Your Own Business (Willowbank Conference Centre, Larne, 12 noon-3pm). This will encourage and inspire local people, including school pupils, to consider self-employment.

Thursday: Young Entrepreneurs – Digital Makers of the Future (Carrickfergus Grammar School 10am-3pm). The workshop will give up to 60 young people at Key Stage 3 level (12–14 years) an opportunity to engage in hands-on coding activities within a business context.

Anne Donaghy, council chief executive , said: “Council is a major investor and supporter of the enterprise sector and we are fully committed to its development and growth.

“Cultivating a thriving council area with job creation, economic investment and growth opportunity is our biggest challenge, but one we are fully embracing.

“I encourage our citizens to take part in Enterprise Week, which builds on the hard work and vision of our entrepreneurs in Mid and East Antrim and Council’s efforts in supporting them to reach their growth potential.”

Earlier this month it was announced MEA Council is in the running for ‘Council of the Year’ for its role in supporting the establishment and growth of social enterprises.

The Social Enterprise Awards Northern Ireland 2017 take place in the Stormont Hotel this Friday

For more information on Enterprise Week visit: midandeastantrim.gov.uk/enterpriseweek2017 and follow the hashtag #GEW2017