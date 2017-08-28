End of an era for business that ‘brought cafe culture to Larne’

Larne’s Caffe Spice pulled down the shutters for the final time on Saturday.

It was the end of an era for the Upper Cross Street eaterie which has been credited on social media with “bringing cafe culture to Larne”.

Owner Mariann Casagrande has called time after 18 years in business.

Originally, the cafe operated from a location at Dunluce Street in the town centre.

A statement issued on social media said: “After almost 18 years of trading in our lovely wee town, we’re sorry to say that Caffe Spice will close its doors for the last time tomorrow (Saturday) at 4.30 pm.

“We just want to say a big thank you to all our loyal customers and friends who have supported us throughout - you know who you are and we’ve enjoyed every moment of your company.”

The reason given for the closure was “sign of the times”.

However, it has been suggested that the building will not remain vacant.