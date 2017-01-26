Council support for Mid and East Antrim businesses

A Mid and East Antrim committee has extended grant aid to support local businesses.

The council’s Economic Growth and Tourism Committee has recommended additional funding of £4,000 to enable greater participation in an export programme.

The committee agreed that the event would enable local companies to explore export opportunities.

Councillor William McCaughey said: “It is really good news for Mid and East Antrim. It is good to see with the downturn, young fledgling companies who are willing to step forward. This is exactly what we should be promoting as a council.

Initially, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council had approved a budget of £5,000 for the programme.

The initiative will be delivered by Overseas Results Ltd.