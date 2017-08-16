Complete broadband survey businesses told

Mid and East Antrim residents and businesses are being urged by the borough council to take part in a broadband survey.

The council has underlined the need for fast broadband for businesses to “gain a competitive edge” and for communities to “stay connected”.

With growing the economy as a number one priority for the local authority, it is considered that businesses require “the best available connections to better explore new markets and to develop the products and services needed to grow the economy”.

The council says that fast broadband is essential for businesses to “gain competitive edge and is a key requirement in attracting foreign direct investment to the borough”.

A spokesperson said: “Fast broadband ensures our residents, and communities are well connected.

“We must ensure a comprehensive evidence base is developed to support future broadband investment in the borough, and to maximise on the UK government’s commitment to an additional £75million for the roll-out of ultrafast broadband in Northern Ireland.

“We need to work together to identify where these problem broadband areas are and to feed that information back to the Department for the Economy in order to make informed decisions about priority areas.”

Recently, East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson urged the Chancellor of the Exchequer to direct investment in the digital economy towards rural areas.

To check your broadband speeds at home and complete your survey online visit:www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/broadbandsurvey. Alternatively hard copies of the broadband survey are also available from council reception buildings across the borough. All surveys must be returned by Friday September 1 2017.