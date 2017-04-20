Claire is Domino’s Manager of the Year

The manager of Domino’s in Larne has beaten 950 others across the United Kingdom and Ireland to win the Domino’s Manager of the Year award.

Scottish-born Claire Sharp took over the management of the Larne store aged just 19, and came away with the accolade and a cheque for £2,000 at the glitzy annual Domino’s Rally in Birmingham last month.

The national award assesses nominees across a range of criteria including their involvement with the local community, and Claire – who moved to the area two years ago – swept the board.

Commenting on her win, Claire said: “I was absolutely amazed to win this award. It is held in such high regard within Domino’s and there were so many excellent managers in the mix. My plan now is to start saving to buy my own Domino’s franchise. The £2k prize money will give me a kick start – I won’t be touching it.”

Claire’s nominee, her franchisee at Domino’s, said: “Claire has been outstanding in every respect and really deserves to go into the Hall of Fame of the winners of this prestigious award.

“The work she did in the Larne store throughout 2016 was not just about selling pizza, although she’s good at that, she’s also very community spirited. She helped to raise funds for local schools by donating pizzas to local events, and very often, helping to sell the pizza slices at events herself, with all proceeds going to the schools. Claire definitely goes the extra mile, which is something we reward at Domino’s.”

Claire went on to say that she applied to the Domino’s store in her home town of Ayr, Scotland, a total of five times, before finally securing a team member (pizza-maker) role on her fifth attempt.

She added: “I started at Domino’s as a part-time team member to make some pocket money, but soon realised I had the potential to make a career here as I kept being recognised, promoted and moved to the next level.

“Working at Domino’s is hard work, but most of all fun and everyone enjoys being here. If I burst into song, my colleagues seem to go along with it and actually, I think it motivates us all.”